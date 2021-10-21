Stimulus Check Update: No More Federal Checks

Stimulus Check has been a great support system for the people of America. The initiative of the American Rescue Plan has brought a sense of financial relief to the citizens of the United States. The money derived from the checks was put to a lot of use. Most of the people were jobless due to the onset of the pandemic. Thus, they fell back on their rent.

After getting the stimulus money, they immediately paid off their rents. Other families had their debts rising with each passing day. This money aided them in clearing all their dues. The advent of Stimulus Checks gave a sense of security to the residents and made them focus more on productivity. However, there were only three such checks from the federal government. After the third check, people felt the need for more money. Most of the people in the United States are still struggling to find a decent job.

The rate of unemployment has risen well above the post covid tally. People have initiated petitions in order to pursue the government. Unfortunately, the writing is very much on the wall. There will be no more funding on offer. However, a number of ways are still there to derive money. Let us take a detailed look at some of them below.

Stimulus Check Money Still Out There?

The federal government has turned a deaf ear to all the requests. However, a large number of options are still out there. Citizens looking for stimulus check money should consider the following options.

Unemployed citizens should apply for benefits for unemployment at once. The government is still providing money for unemployed citizens. Assistance for food and rent stimulus checks can also be claimed. A large number of citizens should opt for the Child Tax Credit money. Families having children below eighteen years will be eligible for the money. Relief on student loans has also been extended till 31st January 2022.