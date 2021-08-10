Stimulus Check Update: This Is How Much You Will Get

Quite a few families would be receiving more money from the federal government on Friday in the form of stimulus check payments. This has been notified by the IRS- with the bank accounts soon to be flooded with the government money. The reason is simple- this will be the second in the list of six payments that the tax agency is going to deliver by the end of the year.

These six checks will be tied together essentially- which in turn would form a part of the expanded federal child tax credit. This constitutes the $1.9 trillion stimulus law that was passed by Congress back in March. If you have already received the first check in the series, you are more than likely to receive another one.

Next stimulus check payment coming Friday

The upcoming stimulus check payment is strictly for families that have children- just like the previous one. And those children who have qualified need to fall into the age brackets that have been prescribed. In the event that you are a parent of a child under the age of six, you would be eligible to receive one of the next checks when they get delivered.

Interestingly, there is a portal on the official website of the IRS which contains full eligibility details as well as the requirements for income. You could easily scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the blue button that asks you to ‘Check your eligibility.

In the event that you do have a child, you might still not find yourself within the bracket of eligibility. You will receive the full stimulus check payment only if your annual income for the household is below $150,000 for a married couple, or $112,500 if you have filed as the head of the household.

The next stimulus check payment will definitely be bringing in the same amount of money that was received by the recipients the previous time. For every child that you have between the ages of six and seventeen, every single stimulus payment would have a sum of $250.