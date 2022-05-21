Stimulus Check Update- Youth Of New Orleans Guaranteed Payment

Several guaranteed stimulus check income programs have already started gaining major popularity since the pandemic took place. Several counties and states have already started experimenting with a few similar programs which would be helping their residents deal with the financial impacts of the pandemic. Currently, New Orleans has turned out to be the latest city that would be piloting such a program that would offer stimulus payments to the youth of the city. Under this program, most of the eligible youths will be receiving a stimulus amount of $350.

New Orleans To Bring Out A Stimulus Check Payment

This month saw The Mayor’s Office of Youth and Families reveal the details of the stimulus check program. The program was initially brought to attention in November 2021. The first payments that have been made under this program have already gone out to quite a few selected recipients of the state. The major objective of issuing stimulus check payments to the youth of the city is to enhance the financial stability of the recipients while connecting them to their educational institution or their workplace.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell explained that they had launched this stimulus check program as a massive opportunity to receive some much-needed, unrestricted cash flow in the pockets of people at a time when they needed it the most.

Under this stimulus check program, around 125 young people between the ages of 16-24 will be selected for the payment. These people would belong to the category where they are neither working nor in school. This program is actually being funded through a grant of $500,000 from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. The recipients who have been considered eligible will be receiving the payments through a prepaid bank card- which would then be delivered through Mobility Capital Finance.