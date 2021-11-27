Stimulus Check Update: Reason Why You Can Wait For The Golden State Checks

If you are still waiting for the Golden State Stimulus checks, please go ahead and keep an eye on your mailboxes for this coming week.

Millions of taxpayers in California will be getting a holiday bonus in the next few weeks as the state sends out the final rounds of Golden State Stimulus check payments. Most eligible people will receive amounts between $600-$1,100.

The next round of checks will be sent in the mail starting on the 29th of November. These checks will go to qualified people who did not get a direct deposit and live in a zip code ending between 585-719. The Franchise Tax Board, which issues the stimulus payments, said paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

The state of California is in the process of sending Golden State Stimulus payments to about 9 million people. The state has already finished sending nearly all the direct deposit payments with the rest being sent via check in the mail.

Why Haven’t You Received Your Stimulus Checks?

If you are still waiting for your Golden State Stimulus checks, then firstly, check the schedule. We have provided the dates, these paper checks will be mailed, which depends on the last 3 digits of your zip code.

10/06- 10/27: 000-044

10/18 – 11/05: 045-220

11/1- 11/19: 221-375

11/15-12/03: 376-584

11/29 – 12/17: 585-719

12/13 – 12/31: 720-927

12/27/21 – 1/11/22: 928-999