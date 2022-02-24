Stimulus Check News: What Is IRS TREAS 310?

Millions of Americans will have seen a new stimulus check money in their bank accounts in recent weeks, with the transaction simply labeled IRS TREAS 310. This code relates to IRS tax refunds, even if not everyone receiving the stimulus check was aware that they were coming.

The ‘310‘ indicates that the payment is a tax refund, and the source of the money is obvious. Normally, you would have to claim a tax refund stimulus check while filing your yearly tax return, but a new provision included in the recent stimulus check bill has made it possible for many more people to do so this year.

Many Did Not Expect To Receive The Stimulus Check

When the American Rescue Plan was passed into law in March, it included a stunning $1.9 trillion in public money. It included several programs. Many of the IRS TREAS 310 payments come from a little-known clause that makes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 fully tax-free.

Because the American Rescue Plan did not become law until March, millions of people receiving unemployment benefits had already finished their tax returns. This implies they will have overpaid tax on unemployment benefits.

To correct this, the IRS has reviewed last year’s tax returns and is currently issuing refunds to anybody who overpaid. For beneficiaries of the Earned Income Tax Credit, Premium Tax Credit, and Recovery Rebate Credit, the IRS also has to recalculate the 2020 tax bill, which might explain why you got an IRS TREAS 310 payment.

Over the previous 15 months, the pandemic has had a terrible effect on the American economy, with unemployment reaching 14.8 percent in April 2020. Since then, the job market in the United States has progressively improved, but unemployment remained at 6.7 percent at the end of 2020.