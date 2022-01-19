Stimulus Check Update: What You Should Know During MLK Day

If one is waiting for the stimulus check payments to come through, they need to let it go during Martin Luther King day as there would be no mail delivery. The United States will be commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. today, a time when people throughout the country would be coming together to honor the legacy and the life of the civil rights leader, according to The Sun. According to Fortune, the federal holiday MLK Day was established in 1983 to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Stimulus Check Payments Won’t Be Delivered On MLK Day

Many businesses do close on national holidays, therefore, some people could be wondering if the mail delivery will be continuing as usual on MLK Day in 2022 when the holiday ends up falling on a weekday. The answer- no, the businesses will not open.

Most of the mail service facilities will be shut for retail transactions on Monday, that is the 17th of January, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, which also implies that no residential or business deliveries would be taking place- which also means that people will not be receiving their stimulus check payment.

Nevertheless, Priority Mail Express still delivers every single day of the year, even on Martin Luther King Jr. Da, the most time-sensitive packages can be delivered as usual to the recipients. However, on the federal holiday, stimulus check payments will not be considered a priority. The most recent federal stimulus payments have a value of $1,400.

The United States Postal Service will resume its regular mail delivery the day after. Qualified taxpayers should have filed their tax returns by 2021 in order to receive the stimulus check payments that they are due.