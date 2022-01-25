Stimulus Check Update: Who Will Receive The Payment Of $1,657?

It can be ascertained that millions of Americans will definitely consider themselves lucky to receive a stimulus check payment of $1,657. The beneficiaries should be expecting quite a big check for a larger amount than they had received last year. One should also keep in mind that the checks will be sent according to the birth month of the beneficiaries. Therefore, the beneficiaries of this service also need to take into account the various days that it will take the stimulus fund to be sent.

Eligibility For the Stimulus Check

Along with the upcoming stimulus check payments, there will also be a major increase of $821 for Supplemental Security Income recipients. These claimants were able to get through two different checks in December thanks to the new cost-of-living adjustment and vacation, while another would be arriving on the 1st of February. As the Social Security Administration has already explained, the monthly SSI maximum did increase from a sum of $794 per month in 2021 for one person to a sum of $841 in 2022.

One should also keep in mind that the only people who would be allowed to access this stimulus check payment would be the elderly who are already receiving their Social Security benefits and have been enrolled in the COLA.

The increase in the stimulus check payments does come thanks to the fact that it is quite expected to help the beneficiaries so that they wouldn’t be suffering losses as a result of inflation. In this way, they would be helping people maintain their power of purchasing. One should note that COLA payments are always delivered on the second Wednesday of each month. Although those born at the beginning, middle, and end of the month can request the stimulus from the second Wednesday of every single month.