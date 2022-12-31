Stimulus Check: Will California And Other States Get A New One?

Stimulus Check has been offered by the States. The current covid situation in America does not look promising. The country has witnessed an alarming surge of covid cases. This surge has persisted over a couple of weeks. The death rate has also been higher. This has led to the speculation that another shutdown might be on the cards. The developing circumstances have made the citizens of America very much concerned. Many people could lose their job and others might suffer a significant cut in their salaries. This, the people of America look up to the government.

States like California were the first to announce assistance for their residents. Governor Gavin Newsom stated that Californians will be entitled to $600. Children will also be funded with $500. Apart from this check, teachers will receive an added boost of $1000 from the government. States like New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee.

Stimulus Check Highly Anticipated Before 2023

The common people of America do not seem to be satisfied with the government. Despite demands & requests, the federal government seemed to turn a deaf ear. They are not keen on providing another set of payments. The government initially stated that they are ready to consider ideas regarding future payments. However, in reality, they did not show much interest. The people of America have signed a could of petitions. One of them has accumulated a whopping number of 2.8million signatures.

The possibility of a fourth stimulus check is highly unlikely. IRS has dispatched the third set of checks this month. Those were the last checks that were on offer from the government. There has been no news of any further monetary assistance from the federal government. The Child Tax Credit will continue till the end of the month. However, those payments cannot be called a stimulus check technically.