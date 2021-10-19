Stimulus Check Update: You Could Be Getting Another $1,400

There will be another round of a stimulus check if one group can have its way. Senior Citizens are the most economically vulnerable people in the country. The TSCL had sent a letter to Congress and illustrated the situations faced by its members.

Stimulus Check: What The TSCL Wrote In Their Letter

The letter spoke about how thousands of seniors had exhausted their retirement savings and had started eating one meal in a day. They have started cutting their medicines in half because they can not afford their prescribed drugs. These are only some of the drastic steps taken by the senior citizens because of the inflation that the US had seen. It seemed as if the government had completely forgotten about them.

Rick Delaney had proposed for another $1,400 stimulus check for the senior citizens. While Social Security checks are due to go up 5.9% in 2022, representing the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years, inflation threatens to swallow the bulk of the increase.

The TSCL had called on Washington for help as well as asked the public to add their names on a petition. They want the Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400 stimulus check, that would help them cope during this inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the types of income in retirement that can be adjusted for inflation. The soaring inflation had taken a toll on the households of retired Social Security recipients. The benefits had increased by 1.3% in 2021 and had raised the average benefit by $20 in a month. Around 86% of the recipients had stated that their expenses had increased by much more than that amount.

It is quite doubtful if Congress would approve the fourth round of stimulus check, but people can still keep hope that Congress will take notice of it and address this issue in the next year.