Stimulus Check Updates: Your Child Might Receive $10,000 Before Christmas

Eligible college students might receive a stimulus check that is worth around $10,000 before the Christmas holidays.

This is a part of the $40 billion Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and the payments will provide pandemic relief to students and institutions nationwide.

As a result, thousands of colleges have gotten a portion of these funds and have been sending stimulus checks to students.

Black medical school Meharry Medical College just sent out a $10,000 worth of grants to most of its 956 students.

Those with direct deposits should have received their payments last week.

According to President James Hildreth, students who did not elect for direct deposit can pick up their checks at Campus’ Cashier’s office on the 5th floor of the LRC.

Bushnell University issued a total of $642,674 to 206 students.

How To Qualify For These Stimulus Checks?

Students need to be enrolled in classes on or after March 13 in order to be eligible. They also need to be enrolled in classes on or after March 13 and be able to demonstrate exceptional need either through the FAFSA or through the online application.

On average, eligible students received $3,120 with some getting up to $6,500 in grants.

In total, Penn State has given more than 31,000 students grants in the range of $1,000 to $1,800 in its first round of funding, which ended November 15.

For the second round, students with “exceptional financial” needs can file an application for funding worth $1,000 each.

This is available for those who did not qualify for the initial round.

Also, Florida State University sent a total of $17.7million worth of grants to 16,000 students last month.