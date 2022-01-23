Stimulus Checks For 2021 Still Available: Are You Eligible?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has stated that the “6475” letter, which refers to the third wave of stimulus checks, will begin to be mailed.

According to reports, around 36 million households are likely to get the letter, which will assist in deciding if the recovery refund credit may be claimed on the 2021 tax return.

Stimulus Checks Need To Be Claimed While Filing Taxes For 2021

Letter 6475 will be mailed to recipients in late January, informing them of the worth of stimulus checks they got in the previous fiscal year. Keep this IRS letter because you will need it when you begin completing your 2021 federal return.

According to the IRS, Letter 6475 only pertains to the third cycle of stimulus checks, which began in March 2021 and will end in December 2021.

While the deadline for filing your 2021 taxes is April 18, 2022, the earlier you file, the sooner you may receive a tax refund. The average tax refund last year was more than $2,800.

The IRS expects that the majority of taxpayers would get a tax refund – if they qualify – within 21 days after completing an electronic return, with the suggestion being to avoid filing a paper return if possible.

It is crucial to note that the IRS is not permitted by law to give a tax refund including the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit until the middle of February, but you can still submit your return beginning January 24.

If your tax return needs special treatment by an IRS employee, it may take longer than the standard 21 days to get a refund. If this happens to you, the IRS may remedy the problem and then offer you an explanation.