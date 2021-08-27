Stimulus Checks For Newborns

A total of three rounds of stimulus check payments have been provided in the United States of America by the federal government. The money started getting generated after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Initially, the money was provided by Donald Trump, the former President of the country belonging to the Republican Party and his administration.

And then the system was carried further by President Joe Biden who belongs to the Democratic Party and his administration. The main plan that provided money to the people is the “American Rescue Plan.” It was approved by President Joe Biden in the month of March. Following that, most of the people received the third round of the stimulus checks payments in times of need.

Stimulus Checks- Claim Them Now!

When it comes to the question of additional federal aid payments, those who became new parents in the year 2021 are eligible. The 1400 USD that is provided to all the eligible parents having co-dependents are also applicable to those people who are set to become new parents this year. However, they will have to wait for some time. The department of the IRS will have to be notified of the new addition if one is looking forward to receiving the stimulus check payments.

When it comes to the detailed list of eligibility, the department of the IRS has stated that it is the same as that of the third batch of the financial aid payments. They are as follows-

They have to be either an American citizen or a resident alien of the country. Should not be a dependent of a person who is a taxpayer. They will have to go through the maximum and minimum income limits.

In order to claim the stimulus checks, the taxes of 2021 will have to be filed by eligible parents, only then will one receive the money. Parents can also claim their individual money for a newborn. That means if one gives birth to triplets or twins then they will either receive 4,200 USD or 2,800 USD.