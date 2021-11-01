Stimulus Check For The Seniors, An Additional $1,400 Will Assist The Social Security Recipients

The TSCL has accumulated a million signatures to gather support for a new $1,400 stimulus check which will help them cope up with the unexpected inflation.
Their petition stated that they want the Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. These benefits are one of the few sources of income that are adjusted for inflation.
The COLA increments are not enough for the seniors, who are living on a fixed income, with the 5% inflation rush experienced over the last 13 months.
The petition also stated that they want the benefits increased by just 1.3%, which would raise the average benefit by only about $20 a month.
The New Stimulus Check Would Go A Long Way To Help The Senior Citizens
Around 86% of the Social Security recipients, who were surveyed, say that their expenses increased by much more than that amount.
A $1,400 stimulus check could help senior citizens afford groceries on a tight fixed income. Roughly 25% of low-income seniors reported food insecurity, according to research.
The recipients are expected to get an increase of 6% in the COLA adjustments in 2022, which would be one of the largest on record. The rising inflation and Medicare costs are thought to eat away most of this increment.
A fourth stimulus check could help struggling seniors recover from a year of surging prices and supply chain blockages that are still hurting the prospect of recovery for basic grocery items.