Stimulus Checks’ Growing Need

The department of the IRS has already generated over 169 million stimulus check payments. This was in the third batch of the payments. And they generated a total of 2.3 million financial aid payments in the month of July. The total amount of the payment was 1,400 USD per head. However, a number of senators belonging to the Democratic party submitted their letter demanding for the recurring stimulus checks to be provided to the people of the country. The letter was sent on the 30th of March. The lawmakers made the argument that the last batch of the relief aid payments that was provided failed to provide enough monetary support to the people.

Stimulus Check- What’s Preventing It?

The online petition that was started in order to streamline the ongoing demand for the recurring stimulus checks from the federal government has almost reached a total of 3 million approvals which was the dedicated goal. The money is not only demanded by normal people but by lawmakers as well as some economists. And in the midst of all this, the administration of Joe Biden, the President has not given any official statement on the matter. However, that also does not make any difference to the fact that more money is already being provided to the people. Though not in the form of a typical stimulus check.

As per the view of experts, the possibility of the recurring rounds of federal aid payments is very low. Some states have already provided some kind of financial assistance to their people and some are still doing so. The child tax credits stimulus check payments are distributed on a monthly basis which is said to boost the economy of the country. Along with this, the vaccination drive that is going on throughout the country is also to dilute the strict laws related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which will have a direct effect on the country’s businesses.