Stimulus Checks: States Step-Up Their Version Of Direct Financial Support

State governments across the US are sending out stimulus checks to the public and specific groups such as teachers. As the situation gets worse with the spread of the Delta variation of the COVID-19 virus, the enhanced unemployment benefits have been stopped from the beginning of this month. It has caused further hardship to 9.1 million families across the US.

There is a groundswell of support for the idea of a fourth stimulus check. Around 3 million people have signed an online petition demanding recurring stimulus checks of $2,000 for adults and half that for children till the effect of the pandemic continues.

- Advertisement -

But there appears to be no sign of any immediate direct stimulus checks. The Biden administration is focused on the infrastructure fund. But several states have begun implementing their version of the stimulus check.

State Give Out Stimulus Checks On Their Own

California has given out its second round of state stimulus checks under the Golden State Stimulus scheme. It is worth between $600 and $1,100. Residents of Maryland in the low-income group are entitled to checks worth between $300 and $500. Some states have gone for support to specific groups. For instance, teachers and principals in Florida, Tennessee, and Michigan have received direct financial support from their states.

Members of the frontline workforce in Vermont have also received state support, for having continued at their jobs during the early stages of the pandemic. High-risk employees like healthcare workers and retail and grocery workers received payments between $1,200 and $2,000.

- Advertisement -

Residents of Maryland have received payments ranging between $300 and $500 (for families). The income gap has been set at $21,710 for a married couple with no children and $56, 844 for couples with 3 or more children.

The chances of a fourth check appear slim though. The Biden administration has gone for several packages covering infrastructure and the creation of jobs. But that does not include any package for direct aid to citizens of the US.