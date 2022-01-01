Stimulus Checks Update: Some Americans Might See The End Of The Relief Payments

States all over the US had created their own stimulus checks and payments to assist the residents further amidst the pandemic.

The Omicron variant continues to spread across the world and many Americans are wondering whether new stimulus checks will arrive or not.

Despite the apparent calls for a new relief payment, no official announcements have yet to emerge. Accordingly, the future of new financial aid amid the pandemic remains uncertain.

Amid the existing discussions, though, it was reported that a final payment will soon become available for some individuals. The last batch will reportedly be disbursed on December 31, 2021, across Connecticut.

Details About These Stimulus Checks

The Americans will receive new stimulus checks under the “Back to Employment” program. The publication noted that the amount is up to $1,000, adding that it is a one-time relief payment.

The program began on May 30, 2021, and will officially conclude on the last of the year. Gov. Ned Lamont previously said that this bonus payment will help some individuals pay for the essentials they need to get back to work.

Accordingly, the qualifying individuals are only those who have returned to work in between the program’s commencement and conclusion date.

To qualify for these surprise stimulus checks in Connecticut, you should have obtained and maintained a full-time job for 8 consecutive weeks. This should have happened between May 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

You should not have filed an unemployment compensation weekly claim with the state. This applies to the eight consecutive weeks of employment.

For the actual application, it is a requirement to complete and submit the Back to Work CT program form. However, it must be done electronically as no paper applications will be accepted.