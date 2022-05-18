Stimulus checks: These could be the next payments per state

Here are the states that could offer up to $850 this month

mid the coronavirus pandemic going through it’s third year but already waning a little bit, the United States has delivered many stimulus checks that have helped a lot of people overcome the many hardships caused by this crisis. As we enter the spring, there are many states that are also getting a new stimulus check because the United States Government is continuing to print money to bail out the economy.

This definitely caused a level of inflation that hadn’t been seen in decades. Will this affect the payments the could come during spring time? We are doing an analysis on what may happen during this time and se if new benefits are coming for the American population.

4th stimulus check 2022 — New Jersey residents to get $700 free cash payments – which other states could see rebates? #NewsBreak https://t.co/xpwnMNwdx2 — Carmela Norcross (@CarmelaNorcros9) May 12, 2022

Are new stimulus checks coming for new states?

The states considered for new checks will be California, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, New Mexico and New York. However, each of these states is going through a specific situation that we are going to address here. California has many stimulus packages running at the same time.

They have the Golden State Stimulus I for people who live in California who typically get the California Earned Income Tax Credit or file their taxes under Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. Golden Stimulus II will go out to those who received wages from $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year.

Stimulus: States sending stimulus checks in May 2022https://t.co/EupN5ukCaM — Candace #Repartions (@Candace86545977) May 12, 2022

Delaware is offering a rebate to single tax filers of $300. Couples who file jointly get $600. Georgia is getting $250 to single tax filers, up to $375 to heads of household with dependents and $500 to married couples who file jointly. Hawaii residents who earn less than $100,000 will get $300 and families of four can get up to $1,200. Illinois will offer a suspension of inflation-based increase in the gas tax for six months and $300 rebate checks to homeowners.

Maine will offer $850 to single tax payers who earn less than $100,000. They will offer the same to heads of households who earn less than $150,000 and to married couples who file together and make less than $200,000. New Mexico will offer $500 to single tax payers and $1,000 to married couples who file together. In New York, the average benefit will be close to $425.