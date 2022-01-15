Stimulus Checks Tracker: Things To Do If Your $1,100 Is Missing

Many Californians are getting worried about their missing fourth stimulus checks. Fortunately, the California Franchise Tax Board has given out a few suggestions for delayed, lost, or stolen Golden State Stimulus payments.

Thanks to the program, eligible Californians could look forward to a one-time payment of $1,100 Golden State Stimulus checks. These payments were distributed in several waves, with the last batch being sent out on January 11.

Unfortunately, not all eligible recipient has received these payments on time. Some are getting worried that the checks might have gone missing. AS explained the possible reasons for these delays, along with some suggestions to resolve the problem.

More Updates On These Stimulus Checks

According to the CFTB, recipients who will receive paper check payments should allocate up to 3 weeks for delivery delays. This means payments that should have come out earlier this week can take until February to arrive.

These payments are only credited to Californians who filed their tax returns last year. If they did not file their requirements on the October 15, 2021 deadline, then eligible Californians should take advantage of the extended deadline on February 15. This might be the last chance to apply for the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Late filers should keep in mind that they will have a different delivery schedule for the Golden State Stimulus checks should they qualify. If they submit their requirements sometime in February, the checks might arrive a few weeks later.