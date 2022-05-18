Stimulus checks: Which states are getting payments?

Several states are considering distributing stimulus checks to combat inflation.

But which states are considering sending payments?

Which states are getting stimulus payments?

The states that are currently considering distributing checks are:

California

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

New Mexico

New York

Each state has a different program with different qualifications. You can click here to read more about it. For example, California has a few different stimulus packages running.

In California, there is the Golden State Stimulus. It is for residents who typically earn the California Earned Income Tax Credit. People with income under $75,000 for the 2020 tax year will receive a check.

Delaware is offering a $300 rebate to single filers and $600 to couples.

In Georgia, single filers can get $250, head of household with dependents will see $375, and $500 for married couples.

Residents who earn less than $100,000 in Hawaii will get $300. Families of four can receive up to $1,200.

Illinois is suspending inflation-based increase on gas tax for six months. The state will also grant a $300 rebate checks to homeowners.

In Maine, single tax payers who earned less than $100,000 will get a one time check for $850. Head of households who make less than $150,000 and married couples earning less than $200,000 will be offered the same rebate.

In New Mexico, $500 will go to single taxpayers and $1,000 to married couples filing jointly.

In New York, the estimated average benefit is nearly $425.