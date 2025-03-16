Strategies Investors Are Using to Safeguard Their Funds During Stock Market Turmoil

Following the collapse of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s, Lars Staack chose a more cautious approach by allocating his retirement funds into S&P 500 index funds, which offer diversification and are generally less risky than holding individual stocks.

This approach provided him with tranquility for over twenty years — that is, until President Trump’s election in November. As he scrutinized Mr. Trump’s proposals for broad tariffs, Mr. Staack, now 62 and retired for two years, felt his unease grow regarding the savings designated for his retirement.

Worries over how Mr. Trump’s economic strategies could impact the stock market pushed him to begin liquidating his index funds in January, reallocating those funds into bonds and Treasury investments, regarded as secure options during times of market turbulence. Currently, approximately one-third of his savings remain in stocks. The recent erratic fluctuations in the market — including its worst single day in months — have led him to contemplate shifting more of his portfolio into safer bonds, he noted.

“I’m grappling with what the best strategy is to safeguard my retirement funds from an unstable economy and looming inflation,” Mr. Staack remarked.