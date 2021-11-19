Student Employment Loans Attract Interest From Investors

Due to regulatory pressure, most leaders have been offering student employment loans which are usually tied to interesting job outcomes. During the administration under Obama, the US Department of Education had heightened its regulatory supervision of for-profit postsecondary schools in order to market loans for students who were previously unable to secure lucrative contracts to repay their loans.

The regulatory pressure was then eased up during the administration under Donald Trump. Yet, it couldn’t be disregarded that the industry had already initiated its process of sharpening its focus on student outcomes, with investors soon following suit. This shift was reported in several interviews by Mergermarket.

Student Employment Loans Attracting Major Corporations

According to a student employment loan executive, financing based on outcome as a favorable alternative to traditional private loans did not find existence prior to this schedule. Several investors have already increased their funding from venture capital firms along with quite a few strategic players in recent months- as they have also been scaling towards multiple future exits.

Quite a few investors, like MPower Financing- which is essentially a social benefit corporation involved in providing student employment loans to international and domestic students have also been receiving interest from SPACs and buyers, as reported by Mergermarket in August.

Manu Smadja, the CEO of the corporation stated that they were looking towards continuing to expand over the year. In July, MPOWER went on to announce equity of $100 million from institutional and strategic investors.

Ascent is another corporation that provides both cosigned and non-signed student employment loans for graduate and college school.