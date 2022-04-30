Teresa Giudice Unfollowed Tamra Judge After Her Comparison On Podcast

Tamra Judge stated that Teresa Giudice, the American television personality stopped following her on Instagram after she commented on her fiancé. Tamra stated that Teresa Giudice had compared her fiancé Luis Ruelas with Brooks Ayers, the ex of Vicki Gunvalson. In the podcast, ‘Two Ts in a Pod’, Judge stated openly that Teresa unfollowed her as she stated honestly that Louie gives similar vibes to Ayers.

Teresa Giudice Is Mad At Tamra For Her Ruelas-Brooks Comparison

After such a weird statement though Teresa Giudice unfollowed her, she is still following the 49-year-old celebrity. However, Tamra, later on, gave an explanation that the comparison was solely based on the fact that they both loved to shower love on their better half. She stated that both of them share a hobby of publicly declaring their love for their love interest.

Tamra mentioned the romantic gesture of Ruelas where he wrote down all the reasons he loves Teresa so much. He wrote down everything on a beautiful scroll and gave it to her on their anniversary. Thus, Tamra admitted that the comparison was based on just the public display of affection and nothing else.

As per Mellencamp, the 40-year-old star from ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ stated that she was on the same page as her co-host and shared that there is something about Ruelas that she does not trust and it definitely was not giving her a good feeling. Tamra was asked about the past of Ruelas which is very controversial and to that she made the comparison.

Tamra shared that she knew that Brooks was not a nice human being and when she spoke about that with Vicki, the entire thing backfired on her. Hence, she learned a lesson and will never do the same. Though she was right Vicki could not see through him as he used to do cringy stuff like sending flowers and cards all the time. She has the feeling that Luis is also following that path.