Terra 2.0 Relaunches According To Do Kwon’s Revival Plan

The Terra 2.0 mainnet (Phoenix-1) went live today as per the original timeline set by developers and started producing blocks.

o Kwon, the co-founder, and CEO of Terraform Labs confirmed the relaunch of a new chain, which aims to revive the fallen Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) ecosystem.

Kwon’s revival plan involves hard forking the existing blockchain and reissuing LUNA tokens to existing investors based on a snapshot before the death spiral bled the LUNA and UST markets — effectively resulting in unrecoverable losses for investors.

Terra 2.0 Went Live On Saturday

Dubbed Phoenix-1, the Terra 2.0 mainnet went live on Saturday, as per the original timeline set by developers, and started producing blocks. Kwon also informed that public node services, wallets, and explorers would follow the mainnet to go live soon after.

Following the plan from the original proposal, which recommended issuing the new LUNA tokens to existing investors, Kown stated that users should now be able to see the newly issued LUNA tokens balances:

“To view your $LUNA (or $LUNA2 as some exchanges call them) token balances, you only need to log into the station and refresh the page.”

Moreover, investors that are migrating over the inter‐blockchain communication protocol (IBC) are required to create a station wallet with the same ledger and follow the instructions provided upon wallet creation.

Kown also shared an official portal link wherein users can view their wallet balances. As Cointelegraph previously reported, numerous crypto exchanges have joined relaunch by helping with airdrops.

According to the revival plan, users previously holding Classic (LUNC), USTC, and Anchor Protocol UST (aUST) are eligible to receive new tokens.