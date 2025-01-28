Tested: Moom Becomes My Go-To App for Managing Mac Windows

As someone who thrives on organization in both the physical and digital realms, keeping my Mac app windows tidy is essential. I used to rely on Stay, but after it seemed to be discontinued, I chose to transition to Moom.

This application enables me to quickly restore all my app windows to my desired sizes and configurations, regardless of whether I’m using my MacBook Pro solo or connected to my external display.

Managing My Mac Windows

I utilize my Mac in four primary configurations, each with specific app usage and unique window arrangements.

The first scenario involves using my Mac independently, primarily for leisure activities such as browsing the web, chatting, and light writing when I’m away from home. The other three configurations happen when I connect my Mac to a 49-inch ultra-widescreen monitor, catering to three different purposes.

For leisure, I need extra screen space, which comes in handy for photography and video editing.

Before I kick off my workday, I take some prep time to catch up on overnight tech news to ensure I’m prepared. During this time, I have an RSS reader and a couple of social media feeds positioned side-by-side.

Ultimately, once I start working, my main applications are Safari for research and Chrome for WordPress, with our Slack channel open as well. Background windows for my RSS and X feeds are also partially visible.

The Stay app worked by automatically restoring my windows each time I connected or disconnected from my monitor. This automation was fantastic, and I could use multiple desktops for various scenarios, but it did require some manual adjustments when shifting from prep to work mode.

However, Moom takes it a step further.

Exploring Moom

I recall hearing about how many features Microsoft Word offered, of which I used about a dozen regularly with a few more occasionally. Moom gives off a similar vibe! It is an incredibly potent window management tool, yet I essentially utilize just one of its many features.

For instance, it allows for automatic sizing and positioning of windows. You can position an app at the bottom-left corner of your screen while placing others at the top-left, top-right, and bottom-right corners. Alternatively, you can set up vertically-centered placements to accommodate six distinct apps.



You can reposition apps to any corner, along any side, or center them on the screen, and even expand them to full screen. Resizing apps is also a straightforward task.

You have the option to create templates with fixed sizes and positions for various applications without specifying which apps they are, allowing you to drop any app into your designated slots.

Additionally, you can move and resize background windows without bringing them to the forefront.

Keyboard shortcuts can be utilized to manage app windows without needing to rely on the trackpad or mouse.

You can even disable the standard full-screen button on Mac if you often misclick it when trying to minimize a window.



Moom also features a plethora of built-in templates.

Moreover, you can choose a standard layout based on the number of apps you have open.



In my case, I hardly utilize any of those options. I primarily interact with Moom directly from the menubar, which appears like this:



I just select one of my four preset window configurations, and that’s all there is to it.

Pricing and Final Thoughts

Moom is priced at $15, which includes one year of updates. After that, you can keep using the current version or upgrade to the next full version at about half-price.

For me, this is a no-brainer, even if you only utilize one of its many capabilities.

An earlier version of Moom is available on the Mac App Store, while the latest version can be obtained from the developer’s website here.