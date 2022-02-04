Tezos Has Scored A Deal Of $27M With Manchester United

Manchester United, one of the most popular soccer clubs in the world, recently announced a sponsorship by proof-of-stake platform Tezos. This was first reported by The Athletic, with the deal currently being in excess of $27 million per year, which would allow the platform to firmly place its logo on the training uniform of the team.

Manchester United has reportedly finalized the promotional material that is to be filmed ahead of the announcement from an official standpoint. The report also claims that the partnership could definitely involve collaboration in the sphere of technology, such as metaverse or a few Web3 projects.

Tezos Has Stepped Into The Football Field

- Advertisement -

Tezos has gone around and made quite a few investments in sports sponsorships. Back in May 2021, RedBull racing went on to announce that this platform was to be its official blockchain partner. The platform first built its NFT fan experience, which was launched all the way back in November last year. A similar announcement made by McLaren Racing a month later saw the platform as its official partner in every technical capacity in a multi-year deal across its Indycar, Formula 1, and esports teams.

Along with Tezos, Dogecoin went ahead and partnered with Watford FC as the sponsor for its shirt sleeve for the 2021-2022 season, with most of the players sporting the famed meme logo of the coin on their arms. Several other clubs in the English Premier League like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC have also launched fan tokens on a few platforms such as Bitci and Socios.

Similar to Tezos, Floi Inu- which was created after Elon Musk tweeted the name of Shiba Inu- went on to score a partnership deal with SSC Napoli, a professional football club in Italy in November 2021.