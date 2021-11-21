Thanksgiving 2021 Might Be An Expensive Affair

Thanksgiving 2021 is just around the corner, and most American families have been flocking around stores- trying to get their last-minute items. Yet, with the rise in prices and the supply crisis that has resulted in massive bottlenecks in the shipping of the items, the main question that arises is- would anything be left for the general public.

Experts believe that there should be enough for everybody. Pedro M. Reyes, the associate professor of business at Baylor University recently spoke about consumers who weren’t really panic buying- but rather they were buying due to the apparent anticipation of needing it in the future.

Thanksgiving 2021 Wouldn’t See A Shortage in Turkeys

In several grocery stores across the country, most of the consumers have started seeing a limited supply of fan favorites for Thanksgiving 2021- like pumpkins, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and other perishable items. According to Reyes though, the star attraction of the meal- turkey- wouldn’t run out for the public.

He explained that turkeys were processed over the course of the year, and most frozen turkeys had already been piled up since July. This was exactly why there wouldn’t be any shortage of said bird, but there could be a limited supply due to it being transported from one place to the other.

The CEO of Butterball also mentioned something very similar to its consumers. Jay Jandrain, the CEO of the company mentioned that they shouldn’t ideally be expecting any shortage of turkeys during Thanksgiving 2021. But, they could see some differences in the sizes that the customer might end up with. The smaller turkeys- enough for a small family could be tougher to come by.

Reyes has also stated that if consumers haven’t already bought a turkey for Thanksgiving 2021, they might have to pay quite a bit more to get it at the last moment.