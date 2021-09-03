The Second Stimulus Check In California

The first batch of the stimulus check financial aid payments got dispatched in the state of California. It was done this week. It has been stated that a total of 600,000 residents received the money provided by the officials of the state. The official name given to the payment is the “Golden State Stimulus” check payments. The total amount of money that was distributed was 354 million USD. and the number of checks that were generated was probably 600,000. This information was given out by the spokesman of the Franchise Tax Board of the state, Daniel Tahara

Second Stimulus Check Details

Generally, the state residents will receive the money through the medium they choose while filling their options for the tax returns. The ones who went for direct deposit will directly receive the money in their bank accounts. And the ones who selected the mail option will receive it accordingly. Those residents who received an extra amount of the refund will also receive the stimulus checks financial aid payments by paper checks mail.

As per the eligibility conditions, the gross income must be somewhere between 0 to 75,000 USD for the tax year 2020. Along with that, the person must have been a resident of California in order to receive the stimulus check financial aid payments for over 50% of the tax year 2020. And the dependent must either be a qualifying relative or a qualifying child.

The main aim behind providing the stimulus check financial aid payments was in order to provide financial help to the people of the state. Especially those who have been greatly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This information was given out by Gavin Newsom, the governor of the state belonging to the Democratic Party.