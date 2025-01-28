The True Challenges Faced by Next-Generation CarPlay





Apple faces a significant challenge with CarPlay. In fact, there are two main issues. The first is widely noted: the forthcoming version of CarPlay was unveiled at WWDC 2022, yet it has yet to make its way into any vehicles, despite Apple’s claims of ongoing collaboration with “multiple automakers” to bring it to life.

But perhaps the more pressing concern for Apple is its oversight of the original CarPlay, the version that millions of drivers are already using in their cars.

The CarPlay Dilemma

Apple’s current priorities seem to lie heavily with the next iteration of CarPlay. This ambitious project demands extensive cooperation with each specific automaker. While this is commendable, and I sincerely hope that this advanced CarPlay will one day be as ubiquitous as its predecessor, we are not there yet.

According to Apple, over 98% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. now come equipped with CarPlay. This is an impressive figure, making it clear that the major companies that have yet to adopt CarPlay include Tesla, GM, and Rivian.

The real concern is that CarPlay’s original version is beginning to feel like it’s being left behind for its vast user base.

It seems that Apple is pursuing a strategy that favors the new model entirely. However, there are elements of the upcoming CarPlay that could easily be integrated into the existing version without needing automaker cooperation. Since CarPlay mirrors content from your iPhone to your car, Apple could introduce new functionalities simply by updating the iPhone software.

So why doesn’t Apple implement some of the advancements from the next generation of CarPlay for users of the existing version while still developing the new system in the background? My colleague Ryan raised a similar point recently.

There are numerous ways Apple could enhance the CarPlay experience for its current users without requiring a full switch to the next-gen version of CarPlay.

Fresh CarPlay Applications

It has been quite a while since Apple introduced a new native app for CarPlay. One feature that Apple showcased during the announcement of the next-gen CarPlay was the ability to view weather information directly on the car’s display. There’s no reason why the Weather app couldn’t be added to the current CarPlay setup.

Enhanced Customization

The current customization options for CarPlay are quite limited. Users can rearrange their app layout and choose from a small variety of wallpapers. Why not provide users with more options for personalization?

Customizable themes and color tinting options, akin to iOS 18 Home Screen customization. Greater flexibility in organizing the layout of CarPlay’s Dashboard view. Additional wallpaper choices (or the ability to use any image from the Photos library).

Apple could also revamp the Dashboard view by allowing the interface “cards” to be swipeable, similar to the Smart Stack feature on iOS and iPadOS.

Improved HomeKit Integration



CarPlay currently offers only basic integration with HomeKit. One of its notable features is the intelligent presentation of garage door controls as you get close to your house (assuming you have a HomeKit-compatible garage door).

You can also control HomeKit devices via CarPlay using Siri, which is a handy approach, yet we’re all familiar with Siri’s limitations and inconsistencies.

It would be great to have the option to pin various HomeKit controls directly to the CarPlay dashboard. A simplified version of the Home app would also be a welcome enhancement.

New Features for Electric Vehicles

Apple Maps’ EV routing is an exceptional feature designed to assist in planning journeys that include charging stops. It monitors your car’s battery level and can inform you when and where to stop for charging, considering factors like charger availability, charge speed, elevations, and driving pace.

However, this EV routing function is limited to just three vehicles: the Ford Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and Porsche Taycan, as it necessitates cooperation with automakers for access to real-time battery data.

Even without real-time battery status, Apple could introduce additional EV-related features into CarPlay.

Concluding Thoughts



These suggestions represent just a few ways Apple could elevate the CarPlay experience for existing users while simultaneously advancing to the next-gen version.

To clarify, I fully support Apple’s goals with CarPlay 2.0. It entails ambitious work that promises significant advantages for users desiring a seamless and well-integrated in-car experience.

However, I hope Apple remains attentive to the needs of those currently using CarPlay. As of now, I am concerned that they may be overlooking this vast user base.

