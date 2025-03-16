This Week’s Key Highlights

The stock market has dropped to a near six-month low as worries about decelerating economic growth and concerns regarding tariffs have unsettled investor confidence.

Last week, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined almost 2.3%, while the Dow Jones fell by 3%, equating to a loss of over 1,300 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) experienced a decrease of about 2.4%. On Thursday, the S&P 500 officially entered correction territory, having fallen 10% from its peak on February 19.

In the coming week, attention will be centered on the Federal Reserve and the state of the US economy. The central bank is anticipated to maintain interest rates during its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. Market participants will be looking for hints on potential future rate cuts.

Monday’s release of February retail sales is expected to be a highlight in this week’s economic data lineup. Furthermore, investors will closely monitor quarterly earnings reports from Nike (NKE), FedEx (FDX), and Micron (MU) scheduled for after the bell on Thursday.

The recent sell-off in stocks has coincided with rising market concerns regarding slowing economic data, leading investors to speculate on approximately three rate cuts from the Fed in 2025.

However, with inflation still significantly exceeding the Fed’s 2% target and potential impacts from the Trump administration’s tariffs and other policies likely to increase prices further, the Fed is expected to maintain the current interest rates on Wednesday.

A key point to watch will be the Fed’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which includes the “dot plot” outlining policymakers’ expectations for future interest rate movements, alongside comments from Chair Jerome Powell during his press conference.

During the last dot plot release in December, the median projection was for the fed funds rate to conclude 2025 in the range of 3.75% to 4%, indicating two 25 basis point cuts this year, one fewer than market sentiment.

Michael Gapen, chief US economist at Morgan Stanley, stated that ongoing fiscal policy uncertainties would likely result in the Fed communicating “a heavy dose of patience.”

“Chair Powell will probably sound cautiously optimistic about the economy while indicating a murky outlook due to heightened policy uncertainties,” Gapen remarked.

The worst retail sales report seen in a year was among the early indicators that prompted a reassessment of the US economy’s growth forecast over the last month.