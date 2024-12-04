Tim Cook justifies Vision Pro sales with three words.

Apple introduced the Vision Pro less than a year ago, marking its first holiday season. Despite this, there is already a widespread perception that the device has underperformed. Nonetheless, Tim Cook has consistently relied on three crucial phrases to justify the Vision Pro’s sales figures.

‘Early adopter product’

Tim Cook recognizes that there are high expectations for new Apple products to achieve record-breaking sales. However, he categorizes the Vision Pro differently.

In two recent discussions, Cook referred to the Vision Pro as an ‘early adopter product’.

This classification was mentioned in his October interview with The Wall Street Journal:

“At $3,500, it’s not a mass-market product,” Cook states. “Currently, it’s aimed at early adopters. These are individuals who desire to experience tomorrow’s technology today, and fortunately, there are enough who fit that description, which makes it exciting.”

These sentiments were reiterated in a recent WIRED interview:

“This is an early adopter product for those who want to engage with tomorrow’s technology today. Those consumers are making purchases, and the ecosystem is thriving. The ultimate measure of success for us is the ecosystem.”

Some may view this as mere marketing jargon, but I find this ‘early adopter’ framework useful for grasping Apple’s strategy with the Vision Pro.

Apple is pursuing a rare opportunity

With the Vision Pro, Apple is pursuing a unique endeavor that it hasn’t ventured into recently.

During its formative years, the expectation from Apple products was that they wouldn’t necessarily dominate the market instantly. Often, purchasing an Apple item meant paying a premium for something that might not be entirely refined for a broader audience.

The Vision Pro exemplifies this concept today. However, it’s challenging to find another ‘early adopter product’ in Apple’s current product lineup.

Apple has evolved significantly over the past decade, leading to heightened expectations for each new release. Unfortunately, the Vision Pro has found itself caught in this tidal wave of expectations.

A long-term commitment to Vision products

The realms of VR and AR have always required robust ecosystem development, and it was only a matter of time before the goodwill from developers towards ARKit would need tangible product support.

With the Vision Pro, Apple is able to develop openly as it strives to create a more robust ecosystem and eventually a lighter, more user-friendly and affordable device.

We may not be there yet, but that’s perfectly acceptable.

If every new Apple device were required to achieve immediate success, the resulting pressure could stifle the company’s innovative spirit. However, if Apple can release some early adopter products alongside its flagship offerings (like the iPhone), it could ultimately benefit everyone involved.

What are your thoughts on Tim Cook’s characterization of the Vision Pro as an ‘early adopter’ product? Share your opinions in the comments.

