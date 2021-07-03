Tom Holland And Zendaya Seen Kissing Passionately Inside A Car!

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen kissing passionately inside a car many years after they ruled out romance from their relationship! PEOPLE came to know of the romantic relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya from a source during July 2017.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Want To Keep Their Affair, Private!

The Couple seems to be warming up to the heatwave! The co-stars of Spiderman were sharing an intense and steamy kiss while sitting inside a car on Thursday. The reporters were quick to capture some of the moments. Other pictures revealed the couple pairing together. The 24 years old Zendaya was wearing green bottoms and a halter-style crop top with hoop earrings. Meanwhile, 25 years old Tom Holland was dressed up in a casual fashion with a blue overshirt and T-shirt along with drawstring pants.

The mother of Zendaya, Claire Stoermer appeared to be alongside them spending some quality time. The requests of the PEOPLE for comment were turned down by the reps of these actors.

Recently, Tom Holland was heard talking about how Zendaya has helped him with fame while making him act comfortable when they are in public. While they were both acting in the movie Spiderman, they started dating each other. This is the news according to the Insider. They were just trying to be careful about keeping this thing private so that the public doesn’t catch it.

They have already been on vacations and spend a lot of time together. Another source added that both Tom Holland and Zendaya make for quite a challenging couple as they are both super ambitious. They also manage to crack each other up pretty well. They appear to joke a lot with each other and have the same sense of humor! They are involved in great banter all the time!