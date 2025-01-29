Top AI Chatbot Applications for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

AI chatbots have transformed the way we approach work, solve problems, and gather information. Although Apple Intelligence hasn’t introduced a chatbot experience yet, the leading chatbot applications are compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You don’t have to use all of these AI chatbot applications on a regular basis to stay updated on AI advancements. For that, check out my 9to5Neural series. However, engaging with any of these applications will provide you with insights into the latest AI innovations.

Anthropic Claude

Anthropic is an autonomous company dedicated to developing safe AI tools. Its chatbot, Claude, excels in conversation as well as document handling, though it does not support image generation like some other chatbots do.

You can access Claude on iPhone, iPad, and the web, and it is also one of three apps available on the Mac.

While access to Claude is free, there is a Claude Pro version that unlocks additional features for $20/month.

DeepSeek

Since January 2025, DeepSeek has been recognized as a competitive AI company that offers cutting-edge AI solutions at a significantly lower development cost, and it appears to be more economical to operate as well. For more information on DeepSeek, refer to this installment of 9to5Neural.

DeepSeek is available for free on iPhone and the web. The iOS version allows users to create accounts using Sign In with Apple, which provides an option to generate a disposable email address used only for this service.

A unique feature of DeepSeek is that its chatbot displays the “thought process” it employs to generate responses. While it doesn’t yet support image generation, when asked for a drawing of a cow, it provided 12 paragraphs outlining its reasoning before giving drawing instructions.

Stay tuned for updates. 🐄

Google Gemini

Remember Google Bard? Fortunately, it has been rebranded as Google Gemini.

Gemini is a comprehensive chatbot that features voice mode, image creation, photo and video interaction, along with integration into various Google applications. Don’t overlook Gemini.

You can access Google Gemini for free on iPhone and the web. For $19.99/month, Gemini Advanced expands on the capabilities after a one-month free trial.

As of January 29, 2025, Meta (formerly Facebook) has not launched a dedicated app for its Meta AI, which is built on the Llama AI framework, on the iPhone.

Nevertheless, Meta offers basic chat functionalities through its Meta AI within the Messenger app for Facebook users on iPhone and iPad. Meta AI can be accessed via Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp on iPhone. Certain platforms even allow Meta AI to perform image generation.

Messenger is available for Mac, although the Meta AI functionality there is limited. Conversely, Meta AI provides a complete experience online. Accessing Meta AI is free.

Keep an eye on this development as well.

Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft has introduced its AI chatbot through Copilot, accessible on iPhone, iPad, and the web. Copilot utilizes both OpenAI and Microsoft AI frameworks for its conversational chatbot features and image generation.

Copilot is available for free, while Copilot Pro provides additional functions, including Copilot Voice, for $20/month after a complimentary one-month trial.

OpenAI ChatGPT

If you plan to use just one AI chatbot, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is an excellent choice. It provides regularly updated applications for iPhone and iPad, as well as a top-tier Mac app that integrates seamlessly with macOS.

Apple Intelligence on iPhone, iPad, and Mac becomes more advanced with the integration of ChatGPT, including enhancements to Siri.

ChatGPT is available free of charge, including on the web. The ChatGPT Plus subscription unlocks advanced voice features, custom GPTs, early access to new models, and more for $20/month.

For users, OpenAI also provides ChatGPT Pro at $200/month, which offers unlimited access to various models, extended use of Sora video generation features, and early access to the new Operator agent feature for U.S. customers.

Perplexity

Perplexity is another independent AI company emphasizing AI-enhanced search functionality. Recently, it introduced DeepSeek R1-powered search (DeepSeek is open source), operated on servers located in the United States, in contrast to China.

Perplexity also leverages models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI.

You can find Perplexity on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web, available for free, with additional features unlocked with a Perplexity Pro subscription for $20/month.

xAI Grok

Once integrated within X (formerly Twitter), Grok 2 by xAI now offers a standalone app for iPhone and iPad featuring conversational capabilities, impressive image generation, and real-time access to both X and the web.

Grok can be used for free with certain limitations, while X Premium subscribers benefit from fewer restrictions. Grok is also accessible online.

Are you using a different AI chatbot application on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Please share your recommendations in the comments!