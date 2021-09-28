Track The Golden Stimulus Checks

The stimulus checks financial aid payment provided in the state of California is proving to be extremely helpful in providing financial assistance to the eligible residents of the state. And this takes place as the unemployment program of the federal government of the United States of America is coming to an end. The date is the 6th of September. The amount provided by the government of the state of California varies according to the eligibility condition of the receiver.

Stimulus Checks; Have A Look

The California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB), is the body that is officially generating the stimulus check money to the eligible residents of the state. They have updated the official website in order to make it easy for the receivers to track their share of the financial aid payments.

The ones who filed the tax returns after the deadline that was provided, that is the 20th of August, will receive the stimulus check financial aid payments a little later. The reason behind this is the fact that it takes more than 45 days to process the entire tax return of one citizen.

There are numerous ways available in order to directly contact the CFTB. They include mail, chat, and phone. A direct call can be made to them only on weekdays from 8 to 5 pm. The phone number is 800-852-5711. The ones who live outside of the curry can also contact the agency. The phone number for them is 916-845-6500.

In order to chat with the agency, one needs to log in to one’s account in “My FTB.” They will be available to chat on weekdays from 8 to 5 pm. In order to contact the agency via mail for the stimulus check financial aid payments, the address is “Franchise Tax Board, PO Box 942840, Sacramento CA 94240.