Trevor Lawrence Reminisces Cool Shoutout After First Tom Brady Retirement

Both Tom Brady and Trevor Lawrence are quite appreciative of the other’s skill as quarterbacks. Numerous players sent messages of congratulations and admiration to Brady after he famously announced his intention to retire from the sport in February last year. Brady, back then, had ended up reversing that decision. However, Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was one of many players to pay respect to Brady in the days following the news.

Trevor Lawrence Remains A Big Fan Of Brady

Trevor Lawrence had wished Tom Brady a happy retirement and told Brady that his career had built a road that quarterbacks will follow for decades. Lawrence had then thanked Brady for his example and that the game was going to miss him. Lawrence gave an interview with a news outlet recently regarding his Tostitos partnership.

The winner of the Super Bowl for a record 7 times, Brady had re-posted the rookie’s Instagram tribute to show his appreciation. When this conversation took place, Lawrence only just ended his rookie year after being picked first overall in the NFL Draft of 2021.

Brady wished Lawrence well by saying that the future was bright for him, in an Instagram Story. On the morning of Wednesday, exactly a year later, Brady made another announcement revealing his second retirement from the game. When talking to PEOPLE regarding Brady’s retirement, Trevor Lawrence reflected on the inspiring comments that Brady had gifted to him. Brady’s 23-year-long career included stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Lawrence explains that he regards Brady as the sport’s all-time greatest quarterback and finds it undisputable. He feels honored, however, he wishes he had the chance to meet and confront Brady in a game. Lawrence values the opportunities he has had to observe Brady and truly “learn from him,” despite the fact that they have rarely crossed paths.