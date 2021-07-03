TSLA Will Be Covered By Analysts From Oppenheimer

Stock analysts working at Oppenheimer have decided to cover the shares of TSLA in a Friday research report which was then sent to investors. According to the report, the brokerage has put up a rating of buy on the stock of the electric vehicle producer.

The Stock Commentary Of TSLA

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group has put up a rating of hold with a price target of $700 in a 29th March research report. Credit Suisse Group has also put up a rating of neutral with a price target of $800 in a 27th April research report.

The Goldman Sachs Group has decided to increase the price target of the company to $860 with a rating of buy in a 27th April research report. UBS Group has gone the other way with a price target dropped to $660 along with a rating of neutral in a Tuesday research report. In the end, Mizuho Securities has increased the price target of the company to $820 with a rating of buy in a 26th April research report.

Eleven investment analysts have issued the company with a rating of sell, while twelve others have given the company a rating of hold. Currently, TSLA has a hold rating with a $466.57 price target.

The stocks of TSLA traded on Friday at $678.90. The year low of the company is $253.21, with the year high set at $900.40. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company has been 0.38, with a 1.66 current ratio along with a 1.38 quick ratio. The market cap for the firm is $654 billion, with a 677.92 PE ratio along with a 7.53 PEG ratio. The moving average price of the company over 50 days is $632.66.

TSLA previously updated its quarterly report on the 25th of April. The producer of electric vehicles reported an EPS of $0.93, with the consensus estimate set at $0.79. The return on equity for the company was 6.13%, with a 3.18% net margin. The revenue generated by the company during this period was $10.39 billion, with the consensus estimate coming to $9.89 billion.