The Twitter Account Of Gilbert Gottfried Was Hacked After His Death

Gilbert Gottfried, the American actor, and comedian got his account hacked after his family announced his heartbreaking death. The Instagram account was immediately hacked after his death and the bio of the star was changed to “hacked by @yeatarchive on IG”. This account is deactivated and cannot be found anymore, however, before it was locked, several weird posts were tweeted from there.

Hacker Was Criticized For Posting Lewd Contents From The Account Of Gilbert Gottfried

Though the posts were deleted very quickly, The Daily Mail took screenshots of them. The posts consisted of erotic and obscene messages and promoted numerous accounts of porn sires and OnlyFans. The hacker also tweeted that Gilbert Gottfried is dead and he is responsible for causing it.

All the users of Instagram especially fans of the legendary actor showed their disgust with the posts and the hacking altogether. One of the users wrote that people are stupid to do such stuff and another one commented that whoever hacked the account after his death just to promote onlyfans is a pathetic human being. The act was disrespectful and must be condemned.

However, the publicist of Gilbert Gottfried was totally unaware of the whole situation that took place with the page of the star. On the other hand, a representative from the social media platform Twitter stated that they are investigating the matter and so far there is no sign that shows there was a hack.

Later on, the page was deleted for a brief time and after some time it was re-uploaded with the bio ‘In Memorium. Gilbert Gottfried was 67 years old when he died of an abnormality in his heart and the disease is known as ventricular tachycardia. The family of Gilbert did not give much information to the media and just wrote that one of the best comedians just passed away. They even said that he was a wonderful human being and perfectly fulfilled all his roles and his fans must not be sad in his honor.