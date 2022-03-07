Ukraine War TikToks Gets Viral

Ukraine War TikToks was seen where a loaded truck was shown going down a snowy path with an alarming sound and the caption read that it carried a nuclear bomb. Though the video was deleted, it already got 18m views which portrayed that Ukraine War TikToks are being used to show the war between Ukraine and Russia.

How The Ukraine War TikToks Are Affecting Millions Of Youths?

There are more than 1billion people who use TikTok and it is a significant medium where youths can easily watch the news from all over the world. In the views of Mike Proulx, the director of research in Forrester, stated that TikTok is using its popularity to make a platform a space where news about the conflict will be made available.

Mike also added that under the age of 25, half of the U.S. population uses TikTok once a week. However, all the videos regarding the war are not genuine and are filled with satirical comments. The videos posted by Nikita Redkar who compared the war between the two countries as a mere breakup between a couple got viral with 3m views. Furthermore, some other TikTokers like Pdotz are using this unfortunate event to increase their popularity.

There are also instances where people are using looped scenes and portraying them as live videos. In the views of CCDH, it is problematic to figure out the origin of a video and hence those can be easily uploaded by someone sitting in Moscow.

Moreover, Imran Ahmed, the CCDH’s Chief executive, shared that Ukraine War TikToks are being used to promote false information easily which can be only verified by viewers. ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok mentioned that the authorities have taken down all fake and controversial war clips as per grounds of authenticity and integrity and their accounts from the platform. There are influencers of Russia as well, for example, Niki Pro shin, who are posting videos sharing that the normal residents of Russia do not support t