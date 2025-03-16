Understanding the Volatility of Crypto Prices Despite Regulatory Backing

The U.S. is leaning towards a pro-crypto stance, yet prices remain stagnant

AFP via Getty Images



One of the greatest enigmas within the cryptoasset space is why, despite the swift and thorough shift of U.S. policymakers towards a pro-crypto stance, cryptoasset prices have not yet reacted significantly or consistently. These actions encompass multiple executive orders related to the crypto sector—including the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—and efforts to unwind Operation Chokepoint 2.0 and other restrictive regulatory measures. Moreover, the inaugural White House Crypto Summit drew business leaders and investors from the crypto sector, creating a direct communication channel between the industry and the Executive branch for the first time. Additionally, these policy initiatives and events have been bolstered by an increasingly optimistic narrative propagated by business leaders, lawmakers, and investors across various economic sectors.

Given all these developments, crypto investors and policy proponents might rightfully anticipate that prices and investment inflows would be much higher and more favorable than what has materialized thus far in 2025. Instead, the reality has been quite the opposite, with prices dropping significantly since initially surpassing $100,000 after the U.S. election results. Let’s explore a few reasons for this phenomenon.

Expectations vs. Reality From The Bitcoin Reserve

Although the much-anticipated strategic bitcoin reserve has now been established via executive order, the details disclosed during the announcement and subsequent interviews have left certain members of the crypto community feeling unimpressed. While the U.S. has indeed established both a strategic bitcoin reserve and a non-bitcoin digital asset reserve, several points merit examination.

First, as of this writing, the bitcoin comprising the SBR will not consist of new bitcoin acquisitions by the U.S. government. Instead, it will include bitcoin that the government already holds through seizures and other enforcement actions. Secondly, although Treasury and Commerce Secretaries are exploring budget-neutral methods to acquire additional bitcoin, no timeline has been specified. Finally, despite earlier comments suggesting tax code changes would be on the horizon, no such announcements have emerged in the wake of the bitcoin reserve disclosure.

In summary, while the SBR news was positively received in the marketplace, the specifics have been less than exciting for investors.

ByBit Hack Revives Concerns

As the cryptoasset sector continues its march towards the mainstream, the shadows of hacks, breaches, and unethical players linger, continuing to inflict financial and reputational harm on market sentiment. As the fallout from FTX subsides—exacerbated by recent payments from its estate—a new source of anxiety has arisen. The crypto exchange ByBit was recently breached by the North Korean hacker group Lazarus, leading to the theft of nearly $1.5 billion in cryptoassets. The shock of this event has not alleviated investor concerns regarding the ongoing issues of operational risk in the crypto space.

Despite asset management firms and financial institutions developing a wide array of products and services for investors, the persistent fear of hacks and breaches continues to act as a significant barrier to price growth. Particularly since many cryptoassets exist outside the investor protections and insurance options that are typically a standard in well-established financial markets, offerings in traditional finance are seen as having lower risk in comparison to their crypto counterparts.

Although on-chain assets are often promoted as secure, the occurrence of large-scale hacks makes it challenging to convince the broader market of their safety.

Macroeconomic Instability

Last but by no means least, ongoing and seemingly escalating macroeconomic uncertainty continues to saturate the U.S. economy and, by extension, the global financial system. Manifesting through trade wars, swiftly changing tariffs, and ambiguous statements regarding reshoring and global trade restructuring, the impacts have been consistent: financial markets are experiencing upheaval, even as major players like Apple commit to investing hundreds of billions in U.S.-based operations in the future.

In this context, the cryptoasset sector behaves similarly to other high-volatility, risk-on assets, swayed by headlines and soundbites rather than the continued uptake of blockchain technology. With the macroeconomic landscape poised to remain unclear for the foreseeable future, investors and policy advocates must concentrate on the fundamentals of on-chain asset adoption and the benefits for investors to navigate these substantial overarching challenges.

Crypto is set for a tumultuous 2025, but investors would do well to keep an eye on both headwinds and tailwinds.