Unemployment Stimulus Checks Ended On Labor Day

Millions of citizens of the United States have lost their $300 weekly unemployment stimulus checks once the weekend for Labor Day ends. The official last date for the payments was 6th September. However, they were stopped on the weekend because of the rules of the administrative state.

A Vital Stimulus Check Ends

The rules forbid states from sending out unemployment stimulus checks for incomplete weeks. This means that the week for which the benefits can be last paid was the one that ended on 4th or 5th September, according to the State.

- Advertisement -

An estimated 7.5Mn American citizens are reported to have lost aid completely after the weekly payments worth $300 came to a close. Meanwhile, several other millions will receive a benefit payout that is reduced, every month.

The financial blow follows the decision of over 24 states to stop the federal unemployment stimulus checks much earlier than the set expiry date of 6th September. Some cut them off in June. However, some of them were ordered to resume the payments after lawsuits were successful.

Some governors believed that that relief aid was far too generous. As a result, they believed that it was contributing to employers’ complaining that job vacancies were not being filled.

- Advertisement -

3 Big covid relief programs for Americans who are unemployed ended on 6th September. The first one is the PUC which was providing an extra weekly unemployment stimulus check worth $300 on top of complete state benefits. The second one is the PUA which qualified freelancers and self-employed people as well for the checks. Finally, the third one is the PEUC which had aided those who were unemployed even after the state benefits ended. Usually, the payments lasted for a maximum of 26 weeks.