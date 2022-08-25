Uniswap Foundation Gets The Green Signal

Uniswap Foundation has finally got the green signal. The foundation is a dream come true kind of a situation for a couple of Uniswap lab executives. The primary aim of the foundation is to streamline the grant programs of the company. They also dream about the idea of “reinvigorating governance”. This can be a welcome breath of fresh air in the otherwise dark times of the crypto market.

Most companies have incurred a significant amount of loss. Even the likes of Bitcoin and ETH have had reasons to be worried about. The impact of the downward trend was so much prominent that companies like Coinbase and Coinflex were compelled to take some harsh decisions.

While Coinbase declared itself on the verge of bankruptcy, Coinflex announced a huge cut on the number of staff. Fortunately, the good news is, that the market is slowly showing signs of making a recovery. A recent report has been made public that has attracted the interest of everyone.

Thus, the news that Uniswap Foundation has become a reality has made most investors very much excited. The company asked for live polling from their investors. After the results were published it was found that more than ninety-nine percent of the investors have voted in favor of the foundation. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Uniswap Foundation Is On

Uniswap Foundation received almost eighty-six million votes in its favor. Only seven hundred and seventy votes were cast against the formation. Devin Walsh is the mastermind behind creating the movement.

Walsh has stated that the company will go up and running straight away. They will be open for hiring and will be interviewing talented and promising individuals. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact can the Uniswap Foundation make in the crypto market.