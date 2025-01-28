Unseen Powerbeats Pro 2 Spotted With TGL Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Even though Beats has yet to officially launch the Powerbeats Pro 2, that hasn’t stopped the new wireless earbuds from making a splash. Recently, several golfers have been seen wearing a single Powerbeats Pro 2 earbud in public, suggesting its unannounced presence in the new TGL golf league.

Among those spotted with the unreleased Powerbeats Pro 2 is TGL co-founder and professional golfer Tiger Woods, along with fellow golf star Rory McIlroy. The TGL homepage is filled with images of golfers wearing the sleek black earpiece proudly showcasing the Beats logo in white.

Additionally, you can catch sightings of the Powerbeats Pro 2 in TGL’s recently published recap videos:

This is clearly a strategic move, as Beats previously employed a similar promotional tactic with the revamped Beats Pill prior to its unveiling. Although showcasing a single earbud is more noticeable, it effectively captures the attention of golf enthusiasts.

The new model appears to be significantly more compact compared to the original Powerbeats Pro headphones. We also anticipate that the Powerbeats Pro 2 could be the first Apple/Beats headphones to incorporate a heart rate sensor. Stay tuned for more updates.