Valerie Bertinelli Opposes Reelz

Valerie Bertinelli is very much angry at Reelz. She is pissed off about the way the network is trying to portray the demise of Eddie Van Halen. The Reelz network is supposed to air an episode that will cover the death of Eddie Van Halen. The show has been titled ” Autopsy: Last Hours of…”. Bertinelli stated that she did not think this was a healthy thing to do. Wolfgang Van Halen is the son of Valerie. He is currently thirty-one years old and is on the same page with his mother. Wolfgang took to social media and lashed out at the Reelz. He used a series of cuss words and stated that what they have done is morally shameful.

He went on to say that glorifying the demise of someone who has suffered from cancer was disgusting. He also said that the person in question suffered excruciating pain at the time of his death. He called the gesture from the network heartless and pathetic. The “Autopsy” series is dedicated to the mysterious deaths of celebrities. Eddie Van Halen was a legend. He served as the frontman of the iconic band, Van Halen. Valerie Bertinelli expressed her anguish at Reelz on how they can utilize someone’s death for a business. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Valerie Bertinelli Unhappy With Reelz

Valerie Bertinelli is not at all times pleased with the way Reelz has approached the death of Eddie Van Halen. Soon after Bertinelli and Wolfgang posted, social media erupted with a number of reactions pouring in.

However, the post of Valerie Bertinelli had a mixed reaction. Some of the users agreed with Valerie and promised not to watch the show. However, other users stated that there was no element of disrespect at all within the show.