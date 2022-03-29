Venessa Bryant Shared A Selfie With Eldest Daughter Natalia

Venessa Bryant, the American philanthropist, is making people cry all over the world by sharing a close photo of her and Natalia, her eldest daughter. Venessa Bryant posted a photo of herself with her 19-year-old daughter, Natalia, on Instagram on 21st March and gave a caption that meant she will always stay with her.

Venessa Bryant Shows Her Mother-Daughter Bond On Instagram

The picture was clicked in the afternoon when she was kissing the cheeks of Natalia who was smiling throughout. She posted the picture in a very stylish way where she had the same photo nine times with a heart at the bottom of every picture.

The whole social media and especially the fans of Venessa Bryant love the powerful bond between her and Natalia which is growing more after the horrible tragedy in 2020. Both of them were heartbroken after Kobe Bryant, Natalia’s father, and her little sister, Gianna, who was just 13 years old died in a plane accident.

Venessa Bryant and the rest of the family have wired very hard to get back to normal life and to fill their space with love. She has four children Natalia, being the eldest, Gianna who unfortunately died, Bianka, and little Capri. Bianka is 5 years old and Capri is now only two and she is living happily with her family.

Natalia recently got admission at the University of Southern California and lives with Storm Reid, the star of Euphoria. Venessa Bryant posted a picture of her first day in college where she was dropping her. This picture though is not in her timeline anymore, she was seen getting emotional with the situation where she wrote that the day was tough for her and asked Natalia to stay strong. They set an example to all working mothers that despite their busy schedule, both of them spends a lot of time together.