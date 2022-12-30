Vanessa Hudgens Is Very Merry In A Christmas Selfie With Boyfriend

Hudgens has taken a cure selfie with the baskeball player boyfriend Cole Tucker and she looks very joyful in it.

Vanessa Hudgens Is currently in the Christmas spirit and she looks very merry in her holiday snaps beside her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

Hudgens, thirty-four, is in the in the forefront of the picture while her MLB star boyfriend, is in the backdrop dressed in the costumes of an elf and grinning for the cameras while making the signs of the horns motion.

Tucker commented with a simple heard that in the comment section of the snap in girlfriend’s Instagram account.

The post got a lot of support from celebrities from different websites. Jenna Dewan, the actress commented with fire and clap emojis.

Vanessa spoke to the Entertainment Tonight in Apr 2021 Cole is perfect for her. The actress said to the outlet that the couple first met on a medication group, and then Vanessa made the first move by sliding into his DMs.

Vanessa Hudgens And Cole Tucker Is The Cutest Christmas Couple This Year:

The couple made their first appearance in the red carpet in late 2021 for the premier of Vanessa Hudgens’ “ Tick Tick…Boom!’

On December 29, 2021, the Princess Switch star is in a relationship with the MLB star for the Pittsburgh Pirates enjoyed their first wedding anniversary.

Vanessa Hudgens has never been shy about the relationship. She has spoke to the media about her relationship many times before.

We all know Christmas feel without Vanessa Hudgens movie. This year will not go without her as well. The Knight before Christmas, from Netflix has chosen Vanessa Hudgens for their movie this season.