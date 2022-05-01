VeChain Now Provides The Facility Of Payment In 2Million Stores

VeChain, the blockchain project of the supply chain, recently declared that they are partnering with Alchemy Pay, the payment services of crypto. This new partnership will help people to utilize the VET tokens as a part of payment and it will be available in more than 2 million stores which will be set up in nearly 70 countries. This news was out just after they got included as a token of support for the Binance Bridge 2.0.

VeChain Partnered With Alchemy Pay To Let People Use VET Tokens

In the official post by VeChain, they thanked AlchemyPay and stated that for them the company can purchase commodities at 2million stores across the whole world. They will also impose a very low cost of the transaction of just a cent and the transaction will be completed within a fraction of seconds from the wallet of VeChain.

- Advertisement -

VeChain was associated in the token group for the first time to back the Binance Bridge 2.0, and they found a new way to bridge Ethereum tokens to utilize it on BNB Chain which is known as Binance Smart Chain. The other tokens that are used to bridge comprise of ApeCoin, The Sandbox, ConstitutionDAO, LooksRare, and many more.

Moreover, VeChain also declared its partnership with Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA). The objective behind this partnership was to connect the experts of the industries and provide them with funds that will be required for research projects related to blockchain.

In the words of Sunny Lu, the CEO of the company stated that their main motive is to build understanding and support for one another which can be achieved by joining hands with leading blockchains.

- Advertisement -

This company is a tracking system of supply chain and was established in 2015. It is connected with the record-keeping of blockchain by maintaining a track physically. Currently, the company works for many organizations and helps them with logistics and tracking solutions related to the supply chain.