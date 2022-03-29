Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates 60th Birthday With Shots For Everybody

Vicki Gunvalson celebrated her 60th birthday bash in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico for four days straight. The festivities of Vicki’s birthday party hit it off by Thursday and kept on throughout the whole weekend.

Andale’s Restaurant & Bar was the first place this week, where Vicki Gunvalson was seen celebrating along with her friends and family. This spot was referred to as Vicki’s one of the most favorite places and pictures and videos were uploaded all over Instagram.

Amongst many of the videos uploaded to Vicki’s Instagram account, one read captions that shots are there for everyone. Many close friends and co-stars of the former star of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ were present at the birthday bash and Vicki Gunvalson stood on an elevated platform to pour down the shots onto the throats of her guests.

It is expected that Gunvalson’s mysterious boyfriend may be present at this party, however, confirmation of such presence was not explicitly ensured.

Vicki Gunvalson was also witnessed drinking some mysterious green fluid as shots. Although this did not attract any authoritative or narcotic attention.

Vicki Gunvalson Received Lots Of Wishes On Her Sex-Tay Birthday Bash

Gunvalson celebrated her sixtieth birthday and was seen wearing a neon cap that says ‘Sex-Tay’ twerking the age she reached. The first day of Vicki Gunvalson’s sixtieth year was the best and she was overwhelmed by the presence of all her guests and family members. Close friend and former co-star Tamra Judge wished Vicki ‘Happy Birthday’ and posted a collage picture of them together.

Vicki Gunvalson stated that she would have felt blessed if Judge was at the party celebrating with her. Other ‘Real Housewives of the Orange County’ stars namely, Kelly Dodd, Gretchen Rossi, and Lizzie Rovsek also wished Vicki on her special day over social media platforms.