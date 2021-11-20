VISA CFO Looks To Mend Disputes With Amazon

VISA CFO has expressed his wish to make peace. The spokesperson for VISA stated that he looked forward to a healthy relationship. This announcement meant that the company will continue business with Amazon. Both VISA & Amazon are two of the greatest companies at the moment. Both the parties were recently involved in an ugly dispute. The credit card company had several issues with Amazon. This made both the organizations think about snapping ties with one another. However, that was not to be.

The Chief Financial Officer of VISA decided to make peace with their business partners. Both the organizations agreed to solve the dispute as soon as possible. As a result, the credit card ties will continue to remain between Amazon & Visa. This dispute surfaced only in parts of Britain. The relationship between the two has been reported to be fine in other parts of the world by VISA CFO. Let us learn more about the incident in detail below.

VISA CFO Expects A Smooth Business With Amazon

Things have not been great with Amazon & VISA recently. They were at each other following a rift from the credit card. In a recent announcement, Amazon stated that all payments via VISA cards would be suspended. This rule would come into effect from the middle of January. However, VISA did not like the announcement at all.

Vasant Prabhu is the VISA CFO. He stated that he did not want things to end. Rather he believed that things can be solved real quick. Prabhu stated that disputes have been solved earlier. Thus, he believed that the ongoing chaos would also be dealt with. However, there has been significant concern over the customer experience. Prabhu stated that none of the customers should face any problem. The assurance from VISA CFO is providing a sense of relief to the customers.