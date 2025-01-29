Vision Pro Expands to Over 2,000 Games with NVIDIA GeForce NOW Integration

While gaming on the Vision Pro is not currently optimized, a recent development aims to enhance that experience. Gamers can now access an extensive library of over 2,000 games thanks to the introduction of NVIDIA GeForce NOW on visionOS.

Cloud gaming library greatly increases visionOS game selections

NVIDIA announced earlier this month that its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW, would soon be compatible with Apple’s Vision Pro.

As of last week, the update has officially rolled out.

With GeForce NOW, Vision Pro users can stream games in 4K at 120 FPS and enjoy ultrawide resolutions with minimal latency. Gamepad support is also included.

The gaming library for subscribers has surpassed 2,000 titles, and there are even over 100 games available for free without a subscription.

This all occurs through the native visionOS app on Safari.

It remains unclear if the newly released visionOS 2.3 offers any improvements to compatibility, but updating before using GeForce NOW is advisable.

To find out more about the requirements and recommended practices for running GeForce NOW on your Vision Pro, check NVIDIA’s support page.

DMN’s Perspective

Though this announcement doesn’t resolve the absence of VR-optimized games for Vision Pro, it significantly broadens the gaming landscape for users. With 2,000 new games now accessible in visionOS via a sizable Safari window, there is much to discover, and this could signal the beginning of various gaming enhancements for Vision Pro this year.

Are you excited about playing GeForce NOW games on your Vision Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

