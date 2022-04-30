Announcement By Volt Inu Regarding New Developments In The Project

The new project known as Volt Inu was designed for the creation of a token that would be hyper-deflationary and would implement many services of investment to enthusiasts of crypto. This project is excited to declare new up-gradation and developments in its plans and objectives. The team of Volt Inu declared that Certik decided to open the onboarding of the project officially on its well-known platform.

Everything To Know About Volt Inu And Its Latest Developments

Celtic was founded by the professors of Columbia and Yale in 2018 and it is a pioneer in blockchain security. This pioneer utilizes all the best technology of artificial intelligence to protect and monitor all the protocols and smart contracts of blockchain. Thus, its main objective is to protect and secure the world of cyber.

The given operation has the objective to ensure the market with a guarantee of the commitment of the team and their seriousness while working. Volt Inu has already finished a new operation of buyback which is equivalent to $100,000 and all these funds are transferred to a burning token.

The policy of deflation was induced in the ecosystem of crypto which aimed to keep the price of the token sustainable on the market to give holders the opportunity to make some benefit. The team gave information about the reaction of the market regarding the phenomenon of Volt Inu. in just four months, traders are in possession of tokens which has increased to nearly 40,000 units.

This is due to the growth strategy of the team and their actions will form an ecosystem that will be sustainable. A famous base of investors can decrease the whale’s influence in the future of the project and the overall benefit will be taken by Volt Inu’s decentralization. In order to lock the ownership of smart contracts, EverOwn will be used by the project.