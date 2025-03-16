What to Do If You Get a Text About $1,400 Stimulus Payments

If you receive an unexpected text message that claims to be from the Internal Revenue Service, it’s highly likely to be a scam.

This warning is particularly important during tax season. The Better Business Bureau has issued alerts regarding phishing schemes where fraudsters use the bait of automatic $1,400 stimulus payments to obtain sensitive information from individuals.

While the stimulus checks are indeed real — you can verify your eligibility here — the IRS does not send out text messages to taxpayers regarding these payments.

The IRS usually communicates with taxpayers through mailed letters sent via the U.S. Postal Service. In rare circumstances, the agency may call or text, but only if you have previously provided your phone number and opted to receive communications through official IRS channels, such as their website or mobile app.

These calls or texts are generally related to identity verification, updates on accounts, or issues involving payment plans or tax resolutions. The agency never sends text messages about stimulus check payments.