What to Do If You Get a Text About $1,400 Stimulus Payments

If you receive an unexpected text message that claims to be from the Internal Revenue Service, it’s highly likely to be a scam.
This warning is particularly important during tax season. The Better Business Bureau has issued alerts regarding phishing schemes where fraudsters use the bait of automatic $1,400 stimulus payments to obtain sensitive information from individuals.
While the stimulus checks are indeed real — you can verify your eligibility here — the IRS does not send out text messages to taxpayers regarding these payments.
The IRS usually communicates with taxpayers through mailed letters sent via the U.S. Postal Service. In rare circumstances, the agency may call or text, but only if you have previously provided your phone number and opted to receive communications through official IRS channels, such as their website or mobile app.
These calls or texts are generally related to identity verification, updates on accounts, or issues involving payment plans or tax resolutions. The agency never sends text messages about stimulus check payments.
Understanding the Scam
The fraudulent text messages seem to originate from the IRS, informing recipients that they qualify for a $1,400 check as part of the Economic Impact Payment rebate and urging them to click on a link to claim their money. This link directs users to a counterfeit yet convincing IRS website that is designed to steal personal and financial information — data that could be used for identity theft or fraud.
If you are eligible, the actual $1,400 will be automatically sent to your mailing address or direct deposit account if you have provided that information to the IRS. Keep in mind that the agency will never request personal details such as your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card numbers through text messages, emails, or phone calls.
Should you receive a text indicating that you are entitled to a $1,400 rebate, do not click on any hyperlinks or images. Simply delete the text or choose ‘report junk’ or ‘report phishing,’ depending on your phone’s settings.
You can also forward suspicious messages to [email protected] and report fraudulent activities to the BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
